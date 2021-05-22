Prince Harry weighs in on drug use after Princess Diana’s death

Prince Harry recently weighed in on the immense pain and suffering he faced after Princess Diana’s death and its role in getting him accustomed to abusing recreational drugs.



The former royal wore his heart on his sleeve during his Apple TV+ documentary titled The Me You Can’t See.



He was quoted saying, “My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and me, ‘Well, it was like that for me so it’s going to be like that for you’.”

“That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered, that doesn’t mean your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, you can make it right for your kids.”

He concluded by saying, “I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs. I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel like I was feeling. But I slowly became aware, OK, I wasn’t drinking Monday to Friday, but I would probably drink a week’s worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night.”