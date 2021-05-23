Natti Natasha welcomes baby girl with fiancé Raphy Pina

Congratulations are being showered on Dominican singer Natti Natasha as she welcomed her baby girl Vida Isabelle.

The singer's fiancé Raphy Pina announced the news on Instagram:

"I am so happy, I am more full of LIFE than ever. Today God will give us one more blessing. Today God will perform another miracle of LIFE. TODAY God will do the same to celebrate the arrival of a Queen," writing in Spanish.

"I love you Natalia and this is our last photo with the Baby in your belly. 5.22.21 #TeamPinatti! Let's go to sleep because I think the girl comes around noon."

The little girl comes as a major blessing as the singer suffered with fertility issues in the past.

"It gave me depression, I didn't want to see anyone, I didn't want to talk to anyone," she admitted in an interview.

"I felt like a total failure as a woman."



