Sunday May 23 2021
Harry, Meghan Markle's neighbour and actor Rob Lowe expresses his views about royal couple

Sunday May 23, 2021

After moving to the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in Montecito, Los Angeles, where they are neighbors with actor Rob Lowe.

The 57-year-old recently sat for an interview where he was asked several questions about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's activities.

He also dismissed the rumors that Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey was recorded at his residence.

Talking about how Harry and Meghan has affected the life in the area, he said the royals had brought a "lot of attention" to his "sleepy little town".

"They definitely have brought a lot of attention to my sleepy little town.“Let me tell you something, once the royals move into your neighbourhood, the neighbourhood is never going to be the same,” Rob said.

Despite living close to them, the actor said he has only seen Prince Harry one time, saying, “I saw Harry once driving.”

