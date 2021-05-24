'Prince Harry gave alarming insight over life as royal family in docu-series'

Prince Harry is said to have brought in “visceral detailing” and provided “really alarming insight” into the royal family in his new mental health docu-series.

The Duke of Sussex detailed about his mental health difficulties in his docu-series The Me You Can’t See and showed a darker side of the palace as he narrated his struggles with mental health following his mother Princess Diana's death.

Royal author Omid Scobie spoke about the prince's struggles which the world was not aware of.

"Panic attacks and severe anxiety followed him throughout a very important time in his life as a working royal. This was something he had touched on very briefly in the past but not gone into such visceral detail on. He said from 28 to 32 it was a 'nightmare time' in his life," he said.

"He went on to describe heavy drinking, taking drugs and being willing to try and do things that 'made him feel less like he was feeling'."

He continued: "This was also a time where many felt Harry was at his best as a working member of the Royal Family.

"Those solo tours around the world where he really found such a strong following, and even becoming a favourite member of the Royal Family for many.

"We heard these stories and the details of what goes on behind the Palace walls.

"It gives us a really alarming insight into just how difficult it is to navigate that landscape of surviving in a very unnatural environment, that is of course being a member of the Royal Family.

"And also that incredible ability to many of us have, and that Harry was clearly a professional at, of putting on a fantastic front.

"Show the world you're doing absolutely fine. I think we've all been there at times when actually you're having the most difficult experiences of your life behind the scenes," he said.