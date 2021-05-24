Prince Charles ‘fuming’ over Martin Bashir’s comments of Diana

A friend of Prince Charles recently stepped forward with claims regarding his anger with Martin Bashir and his “lurid lies” against Princess Diana.

News regarding Prince Charles’ reaction to the inquest were brought forward by a close friend of his and during their interview with The Sun the old pal admitted, “The narrative that came from that interview about Charles needs to be changed.”

“He is privately furious that it has taken 27 years. The interview and allegations caused long-term damage to the future king and his household.”