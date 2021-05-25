Can't connect right now! retry
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin attend Drake's BBMA after-party

Pop singer Justin Bieber, along with his wife Hailey Baldwin, attended a Billboard Music Awards party thrown by singer Drake.

The 27-year-old singer was photographed as he left the party held at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday night, May 23. In the snap, his wife, 24-year-old model, is seen shielding her face from the bright lights of the cameras.

Displaying her washboard abs in a black crop top, Hailey Baldwin completed the ensemble with a thigh-split skirt. She had wrapped Justin Bieber's coat around her, while he was seen wearing a red Gucci sweater and corduroy trousers.

Drake made history as the most-awarded artist was honoured with the Artist of the Decade award. 

Justin Bieber earlier hit headlines with his head shaved off, as he was accused of cultural appropriation because of the hairstyle. The singer shared a new hairstyle snap with his fans as he is seen in the cute picture along with his better half Hailey Baldwin over the weekend.



