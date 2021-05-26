Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 26 2021
Jennifer Aniston says Brad Pitt is one of her favourite Friends guest stars

Wednesday May 26, 2021

Celebrated American actress Jennifer Aniston said her former husband Brad Pitt was one of her favourite guest stars who appeared on famous sitcom Friends. 

The highly anticipated Friends reunion is just around the corner as it will finally premiere on HBO Max on May 27. 

In the runup to the upcoming Reunion of the most famous American sitcom, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow sat together in an interview with Access Hollywood. 

The actresses spoke about the sitcom including who from the cast gives the best advice, who keeps them the most organized, and their favourite guest stars - who made both long and short appearances on the show.

The actresses mentioned Ben Stiller, Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd, Sean Penn, Charlie Sheen, and Aisha Tyler as some of their favourites. Jennifer Aniston did not forget her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. "Mr. Pitt was wonderful," she said and Lisa Kudrow added, "He was fantastic!"

In season eight, Brad Pitt played Will Colbert, an old high school acquaintance of Rachel's and Monica's. At the time, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were still married as they separated in January 2005.

The much-hyped reunion will feature a number of guest stars, including host James Corden, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Lady Gaga, Mindy Kaling, and Malala Yousafzai. 

