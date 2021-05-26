Dwayne Johnson’s daughter tends to ‘beat up dinosaur hands’

Hollywood powerhouse Dwayne Johnson recently took to social media and shared an adorable bonding moment with his daughter.

The proud girl-dad posted a video of his daughters working tirelessly to rid his “beat up dinosaur hands” of calluses.

The actor even added a caption to the video that tickled funny bones all across his fandom and read, “Her ‘wipe wipe blow* just warmed my cold black heart”.

“My baby girls are obsessed with ‘daddy’s cal-suss’ and Jazzy had the brilliant idea to file them down From having tea parties to Barbie adventures to scraping daddy’s calluses off his beat up dinosaur hands - there’s nothing like loving daddy/daughter bonding. Btw, her answer to ‘will you have calluses one day?’ was ‘Yup’ That’s my girl”. (sic)

