'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth says his son wants to become 'Superman'

Chris Hemsworth' son is apparently not too impressed with the superhero his father plays in "Avengers" as he wants to become "Superman" when he grows up.

The actor, who plays Thor in Marvel films, on Tuesday shared a picture with his son donning a red cape and wrote, "Holding my little man's hadn and asking the age old question. "What do you want to be when you grow up."

"'Dad I wanna be Superman'. Lukcy I have two other kids," Hemsworth added jokingly.

The Australian actor is married to Elsa Pataky who currently promoting her upcoming film for Netflix.