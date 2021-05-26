Meghan Markle broke ‘cycle of suffering’ for Prince Harry with ‘ancestral healing’

An insider recently weighed on Prince Harry’s comments about generational trauma and cited Meghan Markle as the person responsible for introducing the prince to more ‘alternative’ practices for “ancestral healing.”

The news was brought forward by a source and during their interview with The Daily Mail they claimed, “Meghan said both she and Harry come from a long lineage of pain and suffering, generations of genetic baggage and that it’s now up to them to break the cycle once and for all.”

The source also added, “Meghan] is convinced that tapping has helped both her and Harry release negative patterns imprinted on their DNA from past generations – generations going all the way back to even the darkest of times including slavery, war, you name it.”

“Meghan also does Reiki on herself, and even on Archie and her dogs to help them feel more balanced and relaxed.”