Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Tickets for Jonas Brothers tour go on sale

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 26, 2021

Jonas brothers on Wednesday left their fans excited as they announced the sale of tickets for their  "Remember This Tour" which begins in August.

The band will be hitting the road this summer with special guest Kelsea Ballerini,  American country pop singer and songwriter.

Jonas Brothers asked their fans on Instagram to get their tickets for all the dates today at 10:00 am as "Fan pre-sale" has started.

Jonas brothers recently enthralled their fans with their performance at Billboard Music Awards 2021.

Nick Jonas, who has recovered from his injuries received during an accident, was also one of the hosts at the awards.

More From Entertainment:

Kurulus:Osman: Kayi Bey marries Malhun Hatun

Kurulus:Osman: Kayi Bey marries Malhun Hatun
Meghan Markle broke ‘cycle of suffering’ for Prince Harry with ‘ancestral healing’

Meghan Markle broke ‘cycle of suffering’ for Prince Harry with ‘ancestral healing’
Kim Kardashian feels like 'failure' after not passing baby bar exam

Kim Kardashian feels like 'failure' after not passing baby bar exam

Emily Blunt sheds light on being ‘blown backward’ at the SAG Awards

Emily Blunt sheds light on being ‘blown backward’ at the SAG Awards
Prince Harry's revelations left Prince Charles feeling 'exposed'

Prince Harry's revelations left Prince Charles feeling 'exposed'
Akon's stolen Range Rover recovered

Akon's stolen Range Rover recovered
Amazon is buying 'James Bond' franchise studio

Amazon is buying 'James Bond' franchise studio

Prince Harry's Apple TV series brings 25 percent increase in new viewers

Prince Harry's Apple TV series brings 25 percent increase in new viewers
Police issue arrest warrant for singer Marilyn Manson

Police issue arrest warrant for singer Marilyn Manson
Queen will not skip Prince Charles on line of succession for this reason

Queen will not skip Prince Charles on line of succession for this reason
'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth says his son wants to become 'Superman'

'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth says his son wants to become 'Superman'
Royal fans gush over Meghan Markle’s throwback photo

Royal fans gush over Meghan Markle’s throwback photo

Latest

view all