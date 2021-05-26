Tickets for Jonas Brothers tour go on sale

Jonas brothers on Wednesday left their fans excited as they announced the sale of tickets for their "Remember This Tour" which begins in August.

The band will be hitting the road this summer with special guest Kelsea Ballerini, American country pop singer and songwriter.



Jonas Brothers asked their fans on Instagram to get their tickets for all the dates today at 10:00 am as "Fan pre-sale" has started.

Jonas brothers recently enthralled their fans with their performance at Billboard Music Awards 2021.

Nick Jonas, who has recovered from his injuries received during an accident, was also one of the hosts at the awards.