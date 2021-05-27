Jennifer Aniston visits saloon ahead of Friends reunion special

Jennifer Aniston, who is excited about her show, enjoyed pamper session at Beverly Hills spa ahead of highly-anticipated Friends reunion special.



Aniston, 52, put her tanned and toned arms on display as she left the spa in a stunning black dress with delicate spaghetti straps.

The highly-anticipated Friends reunion has been branded 'bloated' and jammed with 'tiresome filler' by critics in early TV reviews.



The cast of the beloved 1990s sitcom is all set to reunite Thursday for a much-hyped and long-delayed special.



The reunion special will feature a string of surprise guest stars, including Lady Gaga, James Corden, and Reese Witherspoon.

HBO Max made the announcement on Thursday, at the same time it revealed the special’s air date (27 May) and unveiled a first video teaser.

David Beckham, Justin Bieber, and BTS will also be featured, alongside Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, and Malala Yousafzai.

Jennifer Aniston previously gushed over her ex-husband Brad Pitt as she called him 'Wonderful and Fantastic' and named favorite guest star on the show.

