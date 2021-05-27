Kendall Jenner happily shocked as Hailey Baldwin was caught by lie detector

American models Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner are best friends. As such, the successful models know each other's secrets. However, the two friends sat with a lie detector that turned their chat more interesting.

The interesting chat between the 24-year-old model and 25-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashian star took place on an episode of "Carpool Karaoke," a recurring segment of "The Late Late Show with James Corden," in 2018.

The two models conversed with a man sitting in the backseat of their vehicle with a lie detector test.

"Have you ever snooped on a boyfriend's phone?" Jenner asked, via YouTube. Hailey answered in affirmation and the lie detector greenlighted the answer as true.

Jenner asked another question. "Have you ever snooped on my phone?" Again, Hailey confirmed she did. The lie detector signalled the answer was right.

Kendall Jenner moved to the next question. "Have you ever posted a photo of us where I look bad but you look good?" Hailey Baldwin answered with a plain no.

The next question which Jenner asked was about her dress. She asked her model friend if she liked her dress. Hailey said she liked but the lie detector was not in agreement. Bieber stressed she was right but Jenner kept on laughing.

Kendall Jenner cleared away her friend's embarrassment, saying she was amused. One of Jenner's questions regarding Justin Bieber created an awkward moment between the two models. "Does Justin think I'm cool?" she asked.

Hailey Baldwin's answer was in affirmation. But, the lie detector did not accept the answer. Hailey insisted Justin likes Jenner.