Thursday May 27 2021
Kanye West spotted for first time since Irina Shayk dating rumours

Thursday May 27, 2021

Rapper Kanye West was spotted out and about for the first time since rumours of him and model Irina Shayk dating began surfacing.

The 43-year-old remained largely absent from the public since his divorce from Kim Kardashian was confirmed in February.

The Touch the Sky hitmaker was spotted walking into a building last Friday, three days ahead of what would have been his and the Skims founder’s seventh wedding anniversary.

The father-of-four opted for an all-black look, appearing largely incognito except for the notable security guard that he was flanked by.

Regarding the Yeezy designer’s love life, a source dished the details to DeuxMoi: "Kanye West is now secretly dating Irina Shayk aka Bradley Cooper's baby mama."

The outlet later added: "After further looking into this, don't know if 'dating' is the right word, but there is perhaps some interest there."

