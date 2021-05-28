Can't connect right now! retry
Beyonce reveals she's working on new music

Friday May 28, 2021

Singing sensation Beyonce has delighted fans with big news, revealing she's been "cooking some music" during a group chat with her Destiny's Child bandmates Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland.

Michelle shared audio recordings of several conversations with Beyonce and Kelly  on Instagram.

In one of the chats, the stars talked about what they were up to, with Kelly saying she was making a soup, while Beyonce revealed she'd been working on her music.

"I’m cooking some music," she laughed. "That’s Chef Boyardee and Chef Boy-Kelly."

The 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker's last solo studio album was 2016’s ‘Lemonade’. Since that release her other musical projects have been the collaborative LP ‘Everything Is Love’ with her husband Jay-Z, the 'Black Is King' visual album and the soundtrack which she created for Disney's 2019 remake of 'The Lion King'.

Beyonce also lavished praise on Michelle for opening up so fully for her new book, in which she discusses her battle with anxiety and her mental health.

