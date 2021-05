Dua Lipa delivers heartwarming speech at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Grammy award winning singer Dua Lipa recently made a heartwarming speech on the iHeartRadio Music Awards stage and left fans emotional.

During her speech the singer surreally admitted, “Insane thank you to my fans because without you I wouldn’t be here and wouldn’t be doing what I love so much so thank you for listening to the music. This album means the absolute world to me so I’m very very grateful.”



