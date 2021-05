Olivia Rodrigo addresses fan support in 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards speech

Singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo recently gushed over the support she’s received from fans with her 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards win.

The singer won the coveted title of Social Star of the Year and was quoted saying, “Thank you so much for making me your iHeart social Star. I so appreciate everyone who voted for me, you guys are the absolute sweetest.”

Check it out below: