Machine Gun Kelly won "Alternative Rock Album" of the Year award for “Tickets To My Downfall” at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards Thursday.

He was accompanied by his girlfriend Megan Fox at the event and the pair couldn't keep their hands off each other as they walked the red carpet.

The Cleveland rapper took to Instagram and shared multiple pictures from the event.

The singer and the "Transformers" actress wore the matching pink dress at the event.

Check out their pictures: