Jennifer Aniston almost lost her iconic Rachel Green role on ‘Friends’

Hollywood’s leading lady Jennifer Aniston surged to the top all thanks to her role on the classic nineties sitcom, Friends.



However, what many of her fans may be unware of is how the actor almost lost her role of Rachel Green on the show.

During a chat on SiriusXM show, Gayle King in the House, Aniston revealed to the host that when she was auditioning for her Friends role, director James Burrows warned her that the series Muddling Through, in which she was already appearing, would return for another season “just to spite this show [Friends].”

If that did happen, it would put Aniston’s role as Rachel at risk.

"Sure enough, they [the show] actually did. They picked it up just for three episodes. And so that's when other girls—and then Friends sort of had a moment of, ‘Ooh, we should start just having a backup for Rachel’,” said Aniston.

"I remember my friends calling me saying, ‘I'm auditioning for Rachel. Will you help me with the...' And I was like, what? What?” she recalled.

She then had to ask her producer if she could quit her role as Madeline Cooper on Muddling Through to keep Rachel Green alive instead.

"That's when he said, ‘I've seen that show Friends, I saw that show. I saw the pilot. That's not going to make you a star. This show will make you a star.' And then the rest is history,” she remembered.