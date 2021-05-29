Can't connect right now! retry
Chris Pratt fawns over ‘beloved’ wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Hollywood star Chris Pratt recently sat down for a chat and got candid about wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s dive into motherhood.

The star got candid during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and was quoted saying, “[Katherine] got pregnant just before the pandemic struck. 'm telling you, that is not easy. For any new moms who had to go through that and do that, it's tough.”

“You can't bring anyone to these doctor appointments [and when] you go in to give birth to your baby, they're like, 'Do you have your mask?'”

“It's hard. It's made everything a lot harder, but especially, I think, childbirth and pregnancy cause obviously you're concerned about your own health, but now when you have, like, a little infant around. It just adds a whole new degree of stress.”

He also concluded by saying, “But she handled it so well, she never missed a beat. She's my hero ... She's a fantastic woman. I'm a lucky man.”

