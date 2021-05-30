Can't connect right now! retry
BTS releases timeline for 2021 Festa anniversary event

South Korean hotshots from BTS recently announced the official timeline for their anniversary event, the 2021 Festa.

For those unversed, the event is being held in celebration for the group’s 8th debut anniversary and will premiere on June 13th. It is also said to include a collection of broadcasts, special content etc.

The kickstarter for the celebrations will begin on June 2nd and will features new profiles, June 3rd will include a collection of choreography videos, and June 11h will include the BTS Room Live.

The icing on the cake for this virtual experience however wil be the Muster fan meeting on June 13 and 14.

Check it out below:


