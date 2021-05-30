Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 30 2021
Prince Harry's stake in Prince Philip's '£30 million' will revealed

Sunday May 30, 2021

Prince Harry's stake in Prince Philip's '£30 million' will revealed

Sources believe Prince Harry may not be punished for his most recent digs against the royal family and may in fact expect a substantial windfall via Prince Philip’s private £30million will.

News regarding Prince Harry’s stake in Prince Philip’s will was brought forward by a source close to The Sun.

Information regarding Prince Harry’s stake in the entire inheritance matter was brought forward by a source close to The Sun.

They were quoted saying, “Philip was not the sort of character to punish a grandson for misbehaving. He was a very fair, even-handed and lovely man. Never held a grudge.”

The insider also explained how Philip was "no more of a fan of leaving his cash to the Treasury than anyone else” and thus “had plenty of time to sort out all the legal stuff so it wouldn’t attract inheritance tax.”

