Sunday May 30 2021
Web Desk

Meghan Markle is 'in for a big shock' says Piers Morgan

Web Desk

Sunday May 30, 2021

A day after expressing his willingness to consider returning to "Good Morning Britain" show, Piers Morgan has issued a warned for Meghan Markle in his Daily Mail column.

The TV presenter claimed that he has never been more popular since his ongoing row with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Taking aim at the Duchess of Sussex, he wrote,  "She thinks she’s beaten me? She might be in for a surprise, because I suspect I’ll be back soon. And my views certainly haven’t changed."

Morgan added, "If Meghan thinks she has cancelled me or won the battle, she is in for a big shock. I’ve never been more popular."

The TV anchor lost his job after attacking Meghan following the royal couple's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The US-based royal couple had levelled some serious allegations against the British Royal family during their interview.

Days after the interview, Prince Harry had returned to the United Kingdom to attend the funeral prayers of his grandfather Prince Philip.


