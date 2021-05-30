Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 30 2021
Friends producer gives health update on Matthew Perry since reunion special

Sunday May 30, 2021

Kevin Bright, executive producer of Friends, gave a health update on how Matthew Perry has been doing since being reconnected on the sitcom’s reunion special.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the director said:

“I talked to him. It was great seeing him again and what people say is what people say. I don’t have any to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he’s very funny on the show," he said.

"But yes, I think he’s OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward.”

During the Friends: The Reunion special fans noted Matthew’s slurred speech leaving them concerned.

However it was later uncovered that the actor underwent a dental procedure that day which left him in pain.

“He had been in pain from what we understand, which caused the slurred speech," a source told The Sun.

