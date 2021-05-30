Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran touches on tactics to staying healthy

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 30, 2021

Ed Sheeran touches on tactics to staying healthy

Ed Sheeran recently opened up about his secrets behind successfully cutting out his bad habits after becoming a dad.

The singer discussed his ace-in-the-hole tactic over on BBC Radio 1 and admitted, “I've been really healthy, like kind of stopped all the bad habits stuff in my life. You know, started exercising every day," since becoming a dad.

he also added, “I was eating like a takeaway every single day, and now I don't need to take away every single day and it's been good. I've been keeping busy doing that. I became a dad, which is a seismic change in my life.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian granted restraining order against 'dangerous' stalker

Kim Kardashian granted restraining order against 'dangerous' stalker
Prince Harry warned of ‘big mistake’ with Princess Diana’s statue

Prince Harry warned of ‘big mistake’ with Princess Diana’s statue
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘grand US masterplan’ exposed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘grand US masterplan’ exposed
TikTok’s Tabitha Brown weighs in on self-care practices

TikTok’s Tabitha Brown weighs in on self-care practices
Prince Charles sparks concern after showing 'hints of being tyrant king'

Prince Charles sparks concern after showing 'hints of being tyrant king'

Prince Harry to face ‘traumatizing’ return to the UK

Prince Harry to face ‘traumatizing’ return to the UK
Cillian Murphy opens up about 'Batman' audition

Cillian Murphy opens up about 'Batman' audition

'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 release date revealed

'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 release date revealed

Prince Harry under fire for throwing an ‘epic tantrum’

Prince Harry under fire for throwing an ‘epic tantrum’
Friends producer gives health update on Matthew Perry since reunion special

Friends producer gives health update on Matthew Perry since reunion special
Meghan Markle is 'in for a big shock', says Piers Morgan

Meghan Markle is 'in for a big shock', says Piers Morgan
Prince Harry’s stake in Prince Philip’s '£30 million' will revealed

Prince Harry’s stake in Prince Philip’s '£30 million' will revealed

Latest

view all