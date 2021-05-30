Ed Sheeran touches on tactics to staying healthy

Ed Sheeran recently opened up about his secrets behind successfully cutting out his bad habits after becoming a dad.

The singer discussed his ace-in-the-hole tactic over on BBC Radio 1 and admitted, “I've been really healthy, like kind of stopped all the bad habits stuff in my life. You know, started exercising every day," since becoming a dad.

he also added, “I was eating like a takeaway every single day, and now I don't need to take away every single day and it's been good. I've been keeping busy doing that. I became a dad, which is a seismic change in my life.”