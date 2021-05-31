Friends reunion special: Ben Winston breaks silence on Matthew Perry's slurred speech

Ben Winston, who directed reunion of Friends, defended Matthew Perry over his alleged slurred speech.

The renowned director seemingly come to rescue of the actor after fans noticed that he seemed to be slurring his speech during the show.



The award-winning director shared some kind words about the 51-year-old comic actor amid criticism, saying: 'He was great.'

'People can sometimes just be unkind,' he continued. 'I wish they weren’t.' he said of Matthew during an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast, released Saturday.

He, with an aim to defend Matthew, shared his experience of working with him and said: 'I loved working with him. He’s a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show.'

'I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this,' Winston gush over Eminem:

Whatever issues Matthew may have been dealing with, it didn't affect the director's experience on the star-studded show.

Winston Ben also revealed that this would likely be the last time fans would see Matthew and the rest of the Friends cast assembled.