Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s romance certainly exude couple goals.

From romantic getaways to ski trips, the Poosh founder’s romance with the Blink-182 drummer has been there for the world to see.

This time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a post-shower snap on Instagram where she was seen sporting a braid which was made by her man as the post was captioned: 'Braid by @travisbarker.'

Take a look: