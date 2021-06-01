Netflix hails huge success of Bautista-starrer Army of the Dead

Netflix expressed excitement over the massive success of its zombie heist thriller Army of the Dead.

Directed by Hollywood's one of the most celebrated directors Zack Snyder, the movie is being projected as one of the most-watched flicks on the streaming platform as the streamer expects around 72 million households to tune in to watch the thriller in the next four weeks.

"72 million households are betting on dead," Netflix said on its official Twitter handle on May 28. "Army of the Dead has been the #1 film around the world and is projected to be one of Netflix's most popular films ever in its first 4 weeks."

The movie premiered on May 21 simultaneously on limited theatres and Netflix.

Apart from directing the movie, Zack Snyder also co-scripted it along with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. He also produced the movie in concert with Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller.

The Army of the Dead features Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, and Garret Dillahunt.



The Netflix original movie follows a group of mercenaries led by Bautista. The squad is seen recovering $200 million from a casino vault in Las Vegas - a city overtaken by zombies. Bautista is seen fulfilling his mission while fighting off the zombies.

Zack Snyder, who made his directorial debut with a zombie movie Dawn of the Dead, is ready to go for a sequence of the Army of the Dead if movie-lovers want to. Zack said he and co-writer Shay Hatten already know where to pick up the storyline.



