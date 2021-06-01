Game of Thrones' Ned Stark reveals he did not watch final season

English actor Sean Bean portrayed Ned Stark, one of the most loved characters in the American fantasy drama series - Game of Thrones. But, he got the chop too early from the show.

Sean Bean shocked the fans of Game of Thrones by dropping the reveal that he did not watch the final season of the series.

The 62-year-old actor said this while answering a question from The Times. He was asked if he was reminded of the Brexit by the North seceding from the Seven Kingdoms.

But he had no answer as he had no clue about what happened in the final season of Game of Thrones. So, he asked the questioner, "No. What happened?"

But, the reporter declined to reveal to him the turn of events in the final season, fearing it would spoil the fun for him should he decide to watch it. But, Sean Bean straightforwardly said: "I'll have forgotten by then, go on. " He called upon the reporter he could reveal the info about the last season.

"So did Winterfell stay separate? Oh, good for them," added the actor giving his opinion of what happened to his children in the last season.



Playing the Stark patriarch in the first season of GoT, Ned Stark got killed after he entered into a tiff with King Robert Baratheon played by Mark Addy.

With an impressive run for eight seasons coupled with huge popularity, the show's final season could not impress the viewers, who heavily criticised it. The disappointed fans called it a letdown. At least 1.8 million people went to the extent of signing a petition to get the season redone with a befitting ending.