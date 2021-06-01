CW boss opens up on his decision to repilot ‘Powerpuff Girls’ reboot

The live-action reboot of 'Powerpuff Girls' was declared “a miss” by CW CEO

Many fans waiting to relive their childhood memories through the Powerpuff Girls reboot are in for some disappointing news.

According to reports, the live-action reboot of the animated show was declared “a miss” by CW CEO Mark Pedowitz.

In a chat with TV Line, he gave details of why the pilot is starting from scratch after the initial results proved to be underwhelming.

"Sometimes things miss, and this was just a miss. We believe in the cast completely, we believe in Diablo [Cody] and Heather [Regnier], the writers, and we believe in the auspices of [executive producer] Greg Berlanti and Warner [Bros] Studios,” he said.

"In this case, the pilot didn't work. But because we see enough elements in there, we're going to give it another shot. We didn't want to go forward with what we had,” he continued.

Speaking about the things that went wrong with the pilot, Pedowitz said: "Tonally, it might have felt a little too campy. It didn't feel as rooted in reality as it might have. But again, you learn things when you test things out. And in this case, we felt like, 'Let's take a step back and go back to the drawing board.’”

"This is a powerful property, it has engaged a lot of interest and we want to get it right before we put it out,” he added.