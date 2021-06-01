Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to tone down attacks on Royal Family: report

Meghan Markle wants her husband Prince Harry to tone down his attacks on the British Royal Family as the Duchess of Sussex fears a PR disaster, said a report in UK's Daily Express.

According to the report, sources close to the former US actress told Heat magazine that Meghan is concerned Harry's remarks about his family have prompted calls for the couple to lose their titles.

The couple is still referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex despite stepping down from their roles as senior members of the British Royal Family.

The pair is now living in the United States with their son Archie after stepping down as senior royals.

Quoting sources, the report further said that if Queen Elizabeth decided to strip the couple of their royal titles a PR disaster will erupt.

"She's told Harry that they need to tone down the attacks on the Royal Family," the report quoted an insider as saying.