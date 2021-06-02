Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Friends reunion special: Lady Gaga wows fans with "Smelly Cat" performance

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

Friends director Ben Winston revealed how the show’s Lady Gaga cameo happened. The reunion comes 17 years after the program ended in 2004. 

Friends received acclaim throughout its years on air and became of the most popular and beloved television shows of all time. 

Fans were ecstatic to learn the Central Perk regulars would be returning for the reunion special, also known as, "The One Where They Get Back Together”. 

Premiering on HBO Max, the Jennifer Aniston - starer sees the cast revisit the the show’s iconic sets, including the Friends apartments and the water fountain. 

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner turns heads as she cuts a stylish figure in classic gym attire

Kendall Jenner turns heads as she cuts a stylish figure in classic gym attire
Catherine Zeta-Jones finds some good about corona pandemic

Catherine Zeta-Jones finds some good about corona pandemic
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted getting cosy during a romantic outing in West Hollywood

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted getting cosy during a romantic outing in West Hollywood
Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Jonas Brothers to perform at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park

Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Jonas Brothers to perform at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park
Taylor Swift praises activists for their 'dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred'

Taylor Swift praises activists for their 'dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred'
Bafta removes special awards segment for 2021 ceremony after Noel Clarke scandal

Bafta removes special awards segment for 2021 ceremony after Noel Clarke scandal
Jennifer Aniston reacts to David Schwimmer's selfie with Justin Bieber and Hailey

Jennifer Aniston reacts to David Schwimmer's selfie with Justin Bieber and Hailey

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shares adorable snap with Vin Diesel

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shares adorable snap with Vin Diesel

The Dead Pool director, veteran stunt double Wayne “Buddy” Van Horn passes away

The Dead Pool director, veteran stunt double Wayne “Buddy” Van Horn passes away
Katy Perry admits to being 'hesitant' about motherhood before Daisy Dove

Katy Perry admits to being 'hesitant' about motherhood before Daisy Dove
see how Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spend Memorial Day

see how Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spend Memorial Day
Ben Affleck spends time with kids after romantic Jenifer Lopez getaway

Ben Affleck spends time with kids after romantic Jenifer Lopez getaway

Latest

view all