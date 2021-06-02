Friends reunion special: Lady Gaga wows fans with "Smelly Cat" performance

Friends director Ben Winston revealed how the show’s Lady Gaga cameo happened. The reunion comes 17 years after the program ended in 2004.



Friends received acclaim throughout its years on air and became of the most popular and beloved television shows of all time.

Fans were ecstatic to learn the Central Perk regulars would be returning for the reunion special, also known as, "The One Where They Get Back Together”.

Premiering on HBO Max, the Jennifer Aniston - starer sees the cast revisit the the show’s iconic sets, including the Friends apartments and the water fountain.