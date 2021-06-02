Travis Barker reacts to Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's relationship

Travis Barker revealed his real feelings about Scott Disick and his much younger ladylove Amelia Gray Hamlin with a subtle Instagram 'like.'

The Blink 182 drummer seemed to throw shade at Scott and Amelia's relationship as he 'likes' snarky comment about 'awkward as hell' dinner with the couple.

According to reports, Travis, Scott and Amelia were spotted dining together at Nobu in Malibu.



.After they remarked that the dinner must have been 'awkward as hell,' and added that 'baby' Amelia, 19, likely had nothing in common with the trio of adults, Travis' appeared to endorse the opinion with a 'like.'

A user commented on the @kardashianvideo account: 'It's so odd to me like what does a 2001 baby have to do w these grown people i know that dinner was awkward as hell.'

Scott, 38, and 19-year-old model daughter of Real Housewife Lisa Rinna have earned lots of flack for their large age gap, prompting her to hit out against 'weird' and 'judgmental people.'