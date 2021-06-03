Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jun 03 2021
Demi Lovato berated for promoting diet culture ‘as long as it lines their pockets’

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

Demi Lovato issues apology claiming trip to frozen yogurt shop was 'triggering'

American singer Demi Lovato is facing the wrath of fans for accidentally promoting diet culture despite being vocally against it.

The Skyscraper hit maker was spotted recently holding a microphone branded with Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar, after which fans were furious at them for promoting diet culture following the ruckus that broke out over their war with a frozen yogurt chain recently.

One user on Twitter—while not using Lovato’s preferred they/them pronouns—said that the singer “sure is ok with attacking diet culture unless the diet culture lines her pockets” and went on to say that their fans should “stop trying to defend an unhinged adult woman.”

“Oh the irony…holding a microphone with Dr Pepper zero logo after she tried to destroy a frozen yogurt place for having sugar free options,” another user wrote.

“Lol so NOW she can pose with a zero sugar drink?” a third chimed in.

