Demi Lovato says their childhood fame strained her ties with their parents

American singer Demi Lovato is opening up about how their fame during childhood and how it had an impact on their family dynamics.

The former Disney star spoke during their 4D with Demi Lovato podcast on Wednesday about how attaining stardom at an early age strained their relationship with their parents.

"I noticed that when I came into the spotlight at a young age, and then was the breadwinner...there wasn't a manual for my parents to read and it say, 'Here's what to do to raise a child star,'" they said.

"They didn't get that. So when they would try to ground me at 17, I would say, 'I pay the bills.' And I cringe now when I think about that attitude. But when the world is putting you on a pedestal, you kind of think that you could do no wrong. As I've gotten older, I see my parents just as big kids themselves,” they added.