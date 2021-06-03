Sofia Vergara hilariously shares why she is always snapped eating

Sofia Vergara spoke about how the paparazzi have a habit of photographing her while eating.

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the America’s Got Talent judge shared how she would be constantly snapped eating.

"I didn't know I had a problem until people started posting pictures from the paparazzi of me eating!"

"And then I started to realize, like, 'What is wrong with me?' "

She then hilarious chalked up the eating moments to “long hours on set”

"You get bored, you get a little anxious, and what else are you gonna do?" she said, laughing.







