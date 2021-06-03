Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Sofia Vergara hilariously shares why she is always snapped eating

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

Sofia Vergara spoke about how the paparazzi have a habit of photographing her while eating.

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the America’s Got Talent judge shared how she would be constantly snapped eating.

"I didn't know I had a problem until people started posting pictures from the paparazzi of me eating!"

"And then I started to realize, like, 'What is wrong with me?' "

She then hilarious chalked up the eating moments to “long hours on set”

"You get bored, you get a little anxious, and what else are you gonna do?" she said, laughing.



More From Entertainment:

Kelly Osbourne weighs in on ‘gut wrenching’ relapse

Kelly Osbourne weighs in on ‘gut wrenching’ relapse
Ricky Martin opens up about how sexuality hinders with his career

Ricky Martin opens up about how sexuality hinders with his career

Kourtney Kardashian drops more than $10mn on new Palm Spring house

Kourtney Kardashian drops more than $10mn on new Palm Spring house
Queen Elizabeth believes Prince Harry’s actions are ‘deplorable’

Queen Elizabeth believes Prince Harry’s actions are ‘deplorable’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee unearthed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee unearthed
Katy Perry weighs in on the reality of motherhood

Katy Perry weighs in on the reality of motherhood
Vanessa Bryant questions Nike after daughter's tribute show surfaces online

Vanessa Bryant questions Nike after daughter's tribute show surfaces online
Taylor Swift crosses 160 million followers on Instagram

Taylor Swift crosses 160 million followers on Instagram

Ed Sheeran shares video with 'Friends' star Courteney Cox, leaving fans guessing

Ed Sheeran shares video with 'Friends' star Courteney Cox, leaving fans guessing

Queen to host US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle

Queen to host US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle

'Kurulus: Osman': Burak Özçivit wins best actor award

'Kurulus: Osman': Burak Özçivit wins best actor award

Olivia Rodrigo overtakes the internet with Artist 100 Chart wins

Olivia Rodrigo overtakes the internet with Artist 100 Chart wins

Latest

view all