entertainment
Friday Jun 04 2021
Walt Disney opens 'Avengers' campus in California

Friday Jun 04, 2021

The superheroes of the Marvel Universe have got a new home as Walt Disney has opened the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park on Friday.

Disney was poised to open the California Adventure Park in Anaheim last year but the raging COVID-19 pandemic threw water on their plans.

The Marvel fans have a lot of attractions at the Avengers Campus especially a Spider-Man ride and a show of strength from the royal guard of Wakanda.

The Avengers Campus will make the visitor live the superheroic dream through its series of rides, shows and eateries from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We’re excited to finally open up the gates and let everybody in,” said Scot Drake, a portfolio creative executive with Walt Disney Imagineering. “We had 70-plus years of stories and amazing characters to pull from, 23 epic films, and for us it was, ‘What is the best way to get our guests right in the middle of those stories, right in the middle of the action?’”

Disney is planning another Avengers Campus for Disneyland Paris. The California campus will have major additions as superheroes Thor and Iron Man will be introduced in the coming days. 

