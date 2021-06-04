Chris Pratt likely to sign a big Netflix deal

American actor-comedian Chris Pratt is currently enjoying the heyday of his acting career so Netflix thought of taking some benefit out of it by offering him some special bargain.

The great Netflix deal for the 41-year-old most bankable star in Hollywood includes five movies and three television shows, according to the media rumours. The actor may wait for the success of his upcoming movie The Tomorrow War before he signs the deal.

The science-fiction blockbuster The Tomorrow War is going to set the tone for the Netflix deal. In the movie, the time travellers are seen landing on the planet to tell that humanity is losing the war against an alien species.

The trailer of the Chris Pratt-starrer looks fabulous and speaks volumes that the movie is set to earn big bucks at the box office. The actor is also sure of its immense success.



Chris Pratt catapulted to fame through his breakout role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy.



The actor has a very tight schedule for the foreseeable future as he has several films being premiered this year and in 2021.

It is yet to be seen if Chris Pratt inks the massive Netflix contract. If he gets the deal, he will be required to develop content under his Indivisible Productions banner.