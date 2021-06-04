Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Ellie Goulding gives fans glimpse of baby boy in candid video

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 04, 2021

Ellie Goulding gave fans a much-needed glimpse of her baby boy in an adorable video showcasing her pregnancy journey.

Taking to Instagram, the Outside hit-maker shared her heart-touching journey in a black and white montage.

In the clips, one can see her growing baby bump as her husband Caspar Jopling makes some rare appearances.

Previously, the couple broke the news that they had welcomed their son on April 29 and named Arthur Ever Winter Jopling.

The video also shows the new baby as he lay peacefully on his mother’s chest.

Ellie captioned the video: "Dropped a BIG unexpected side project this year. Think it might be the greatest yet- shoutout to Mother Nature for the collab of all collabs."

