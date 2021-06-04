Royal expert thinks Meghan Markle and Harry's actions 'damaging' for Queen

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has said that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's attacks are "very very damaging", referring to the royal couple's interviews and media interactions after their departure from the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal roles to live an independent life with their son Archie.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Fitzwilliams said " “The Sussexes’ activities, when they’ve spoken out, have been very, very damaging."There’s no doubt about it.”

Sharing his views on Queen Elizabeth's reaction, he said the British monarch would have found the couple's actions "deplorable".

“She has realised how unhappy they were, but speaking out in the way they have is a totally different thing," he said.