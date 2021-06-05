Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's beach clip with son Archie to be recreated in new film

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home video on the beach with their son Archie would reportedly be recreated in a new film about the royal couple.

Sydney Morton, who is portraying expectant Meghan, in the movie 'Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace', was pictured with a fake baby bump while on-set in Vancouver. 

The 37-year-old  actress was joined on the beach by Jordan Dean, who is playing Prince Harry, and a little boy who stars as Archie in the film for US cable channel Lifetime.

The clip, which Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared during chat with US TV host Oprah, shows Meghan Markle hugging her son on an empty beach while playing with the family dogs, Guy and Pula.

In the video, their two-year-old son can be seen picking up the dog’s ball thrower and running towards Prince Harry (who is filming), before toddling through his open legs.

The made-for-TV movie will present a fictional account of "the couple's controversial conscious uncoupling from the crown, after the birth of their son Archie," according to TVLine.

