Saturday Jun 05 2021
Diana’s psychic friend predicts the future of Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are as happy as a couple can get but that hasn’t stopped people from predicting when their marriage falls apart.

Psychic, Sally Morgan, who was close friends with the late Princess Diana gave her take on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s marriage and shot down all speculation that the two may not last.

Speaking to hosts of The Morning Show, Kylie Gillies and Matt Shivington, Morgan said: “I know lots of predictions say it won’t last, but I think their marriage will last.”

“It will run its full course, and I think there’s absolutely no doubt she has laid down the law and it’s going to be how she wants it. There’s no doubt about that,” she shared.

She also spoke about her connection with Princess Diana and her sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

“I was very close to them both for a long time. It’s only now that I look back and realize just how amazing it was to be able to speak to her for four and a half years, almost daily,” Morgan said. 

