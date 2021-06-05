Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demoted on Royal Family's website: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been demoted on the official Royal Family's website's list of members, according UK's Daily Express.

The report said the US-based couple is now below nine members of the Royal Family.

It said Harry, sixth-in-line to the throne, appears below Prince Edward and his wife Sophie.

The Duke and Sussex have settled in the United States after stepping down from their royal roles.

The couple recently sparked controversy with their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Their allegations against the royal family plunged the monarchy into its worst crisis in decades.