Dua Lipa's ‘Can They Hear Us’ track smashes YouTube records

Singer songwriter Dua Lipa’s new song Ca They Hear Us has officially started a streaming frenzy and fans are over the moon with the ‘Gully’ hit.

The song has already amassed over 153,921+ views, making it the fastest to climb YouTube’s view count.

The new release even follows the original Daniel Health Score and comes straight from ‘Gully’.

Check it out below: