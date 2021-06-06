 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 06 2021
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck have a ‘natural attraction’ since reunion

Web Desk

Sunday Jun 06, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly developed a natural attraction that became apparent ever since they both reunited.

The news was brought forward by an insider who was quoted telling Fox News, “They are looking forward to what the future holds.” Since they “have always had an inevitable and natural attraction towards one another.”

The source also went on to claim that, since their reunion, the chemistry between the duo has reached new heights. Now that “they've reconnected, that has become even more apparent. They have realized that no time has passed and that they're ‘bound to be’.”

