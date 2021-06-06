 
Sunday Jun 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth II will not let go of Prince Harry over mental health concern

Sunday Jun 06, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II is not planning to let go of Prince Harry, despite their existing rift, over concern for his mental health.

This view was shared by royal expert Angela Lavin who took to Twitter to weigh in on the Duke of Sussex’s tense relationship with the royal family.

“My view is that Harry’s family in London are very worried about his mental health,” she tweeted in response to a user’s question if it was “too late” for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to return to the monarch.

“[They] think slamming the royal door in his face could have devastating consequences.”

Her response comes days after it was revealed that the Duke of Sussex would be “absolutely” invited to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The event, which will take place over four days will mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne. 

