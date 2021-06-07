Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s daughter may help them heal rift with royals

The arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter unleashed a wave of elation all over the globe, including the Palace that was enveloped in tensions since the couple’s attacks at the royal fold.



According to experts, the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor may help the pair heal their rift with the members of the British royal family.

Royal columnist Tom Sykes said in a piece penned for the Daily Beast that the birth gives a "pivotal opportunity for both the British Royal family and the Sussexes to move on from the very public washing of their dirty linen."

He said that the "joyous news offers an ideal opportunity for both sides to move on."

"This may seem like an unimaginable slice of humble pie for the Windsors to swallow given the couple’s televised denunciation of them and the institution they represent, but if the British Royal family know one thing it is the art of grinning and bearing it for the cameras,” continued Sykes.

"And if they truly want to put the nightmare of Harry and Meghan’s rancorous departure behind them, they are going to have to leave behind them playground-level questions of who started it—and focus on ending it. That means the Windsors, however, wronged they may feel, have to make the first move and make it big,” he said.

"A permanent war of attrition will, in the long run, be hugely damaging for both sides. The moment of new life is not the time for the settling of old scores. This joyous news offers an ideal opportunity for both sides to move on,” he added.