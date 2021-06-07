 
Monday Jun 07 2021
Web Desk

Purple Rain, The Mod Squad star Clarence Williams III passes away

Web Desk

Monday Jun 07, 2021

Famed actor Clarence Williams III has passed away at the age 81.

The actor was best known for starring alongside late singer Prince in the film Purple Rain along with playing the role of police officer Linc Haynes in The Mod Squad series.

The news was confirmed by his manager Allan Mindel who shared that he passed away in his home in Los Angeles on Friday after he succumbed from his battle with colon cancer.

Since then, tributes have been pouring in including one by musician and actor Lenny Kravitz who wrote on Twitter: “When I was a kid growing up in NYC Clarence Williams III was a face on TV that I identified with and that inspired me. From the Mod Squad, to Purple Rain and Sugar Hill, he always performed with dynamic energy. Rest in power, king.”

Director Peyton Reed who worked with the late star on 1995 movie The Love Bug penned a note on Twitter: “I had grown up watching him as Linc in The Mod Squad and thought he was the epitome of cool. Turns out he was. Rest In Peace, Clarence.” 

Alex Rodriguez seems unfazed by Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck romance

Meghan and Harry's choice of name for daughter deemed 'rude' towards Queen

What is Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana's citizenship?

Meghan Markle's estranged father reacts to birth of granddaughter

Vin Diesel pays touching tribute to Paul Walker ahead of Fast & Furious 9

Archie showers baby sister Lilibet Diana with 'lots of kisses'

Queen 'confused' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle name daughter Lilibet Diana

Princess Eugenie delivers ‘sweet’ message to Harry, Meghan Markle for Lili’s birth

Liam Payne calls off engagement with Maya Henry

BTS’s RM debuts brand new solo titled ‘Bicycle’

Quentin Tarantino is mulling over the idea of quitting Hollywood

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s daughter may help them heal rift with royals

