Singer Carrie Underwood is expressing gratitude and celebrating her husband Mike Fisher's life.

The actress marked her man’s 41st birthday with a sweet photo on Instagram.

In the photo, the former National Hockey League pro could be seen smiling as he gazed upon a candle-lit dessert.

"Celebrating this amazing human and his 41 trips around the sun! I love you @mfisher1212 and I thank God for blessing us so. Here’s to whatever comes next!" she captioned the post.

Take a look: