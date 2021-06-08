Khloe Kardashian reacts to fans claiming her voice has changed on KUWTK

Khloe Kardashian hit back at fans who had made claims about her voice on famous family show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.



The reality star took to social media to respond to fans earlier this week after they suggested that she used to speak in a 'baby voice' on the hit family show.



The 36-year-old's reaction came after fans claimed Khloe and Kourtney had changed their voices throughout the years.

One fan wrote: "Everyone’s voice changed so much omggg. In a good way, of course #KUWTK."

Another tweeted: "I feel like kim’s changed 100%, kourt and khlo lowkey the same except khlo got rid of that baby voice she used to talk in from time to time LMAOAKSK."

Khloe responded in her own way as she said that she 'didn't understand' how her voice could have possibly changed throughout the seasons.



"I don’t understand how my voice was different back then? It makes no sense that your voice can change. Clearly I was past puberty at this point LOL,” she wrote.

Khloe's response dragged more people into debate but the star refrained from speaking about the topic any further on social media.