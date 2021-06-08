 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian reacts to fans claiming her voice has changed on KUWTK

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 08, 2021

Khloe Kardashian hit back at fans who had made claims about her voice on famous family show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.

The reality star took to social media to respond to fans earlier this week after they suggested that she used to speak in a 'baby voice' on the hit family show.

The 36-year-old's reaction came after fans claimed Khloe and Kourtney had changed their voices throughout the years.

One fan wrote: "Everyone’s voice changed so much omggg. In a good way, of course #KUWTK."

Another tweeted: "I feel like kim’s changed 100%, kourt and khlo lowkey the same except khlo got rid of that baby voice she used to talk in from time to time LMAOAKSK."

Khloe responded in her own way as she said that she 'didn't understand' how her voice could have possibly changed throughout the seasons.

"I don’t understand how my voice was different back then? It makes no sense that your voice can change. Clearly I was past puberty at this point LOL,” she wrote.

Khloe's response dragged more people into debate but the star refrained from speaking about the topic any further on social media.

More From Entertainment:

BTS' Butter crosses milestone to become biggest hit in Billboard's global chart history

BTS' Butter crosses milestone to become biggest hit in Billboard's global chart history
Rap superstar Snoop Dogg takes executive role at legendary hip hop label

Rap superstar Snoop Dogg takes executive role at legendary hip hop label

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for making baby protocol blunder

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for making baby protocol blunder
Queen 'desperately unhappy' over Lilibet Diana's name

Queen 'desperately unhappy' over Lilibet Diana's name

Royal fans bash Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘stealing’ Queen’s name

Royal fans bash Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘stealing’ Queen’s name
Prince Harry bashed for naming infant daughter Lilibert ‘controversially’

Prince Harry bashed for naming infant daughter Lilibert ‘controversially’
BTS drop retro inspired photo collection for 2021 Festa

BTS drop retro inspired photo collection for 2021 Festa
Carrie Underwood celebrates hubby Mike Fisher's 41st birthday

Carrie Underwood celebrates hubby Mike Fisher's 41st birthday
Prince Harry dropped hints he liked the name 'Lili' two years ago

Prince Harry dropped hints he liked the name 'Lili' two years ago
How Meghan and Harry breached royal tradition with arrival of second child

How Meghan and Harry breached royal tradition with arrival of second child
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle license Lilibet Diana domain name: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle license Lilibet Diana domain name: report
Kate Middleton to replace Prince Harry at Diana's statue unveiling?

Kate Middleton to replace Prince Harry at Diana's statue unveiling?

Latest

view all